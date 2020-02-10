Popular

The Oscars 2020 winners list in full

Our complete list of Oscars 2020 winners

The Oscars 2020 ceremony is officially over, and the Oscars 2020 winners have all been announced. There were some serious surprises this year, and we've got them all here. Bong Joon-ho's incredible Parasite came away with four awards, more than any other film at the ceremony, closely followed by 1917 with three.

See the full list of Oscar nominations and winners below.

Best Picture

The Kim family in Parasite

Ford v Ferrari ('Le Mans 66) 

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Parasite – WINNER

Best Director

The Irishman, Martin Scorsese 

Joker, Todd Phillips 

1917, Sam Mendes 

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino 

Parasite, Bon Joon-ho – WINNER

Leading Actor 

Antonio Banderas, Pain & Glory 

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story 

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker – WINNER

Jonathan Price, The Two Popes

Leading Actress 

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet 

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story 

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women 

Charlize Theron, Bombshell 

Renee Zellweger, Judy – WINNER

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood 

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes 

Al Pacino, The Irishman 

Joe Pesci, The Irishman 

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – WINNER

Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell 

Laura Dern, Marriage Story – WINNER

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit 

Florence Pugh, Little Women 

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Original Screenplay

Knives Out 

Marriage Story 

1917 

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood 

Parasite – WINNER

Best Adapted Screenplay 

The Irishman 

Jojo Rabbit – WINNER

Joker 

Little Women 

The Two Popes

Costume Design

The Irishman 

Jojo Rabbit 

Joker 

Little Women – WINNER

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Sound Mixing

Ad Astra 

Ford V Ferrari ('Le Mans 66) 

Joker 

1917 – WINNER

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Sound Editing 

Ford v Ferrari – WINNER

Joker 

1917 

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood 

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Musical Score

Joker – WINNER

Little Women 

Marriage Story 

1917 

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Animated Short 

Dcera (Daughter) 

Hair Love – WINNER

Love 

Kitbull 

Memorable Sister

Live-action Short 

Brotherhood 

Nefta Football Club 

The Neighbours' Window – WINNER

Saria 

A Sister

Best Documentary 

American Factory – WINNER

The Cave 

The Edge of Democracy 

For Sama 

Honeyland

Documentary Short 

In the Absence 

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) – WINNER

Life Overtakes Me 

St. Louis Superman 

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best International Feature Film Award

Park So-dam and Choi Woo-sik in Parasite

Corpus Christi 

Honeyland 

Les Miserable 

Pain & Glory 

Parasite – WINNER

Production Design

The Irishman 

Jojo Rabbit 

1917 

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – WINNER

Parasite

Best Editing

Ford v Ferrari – WINNER

Joker 

Jojo Rabbit 

Parasite 

The Irishman

Best Cinematography 

The Irishman 

Joker 

The Lighthouse 

1917 – WINNER

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell – WINNER

Joker 

Judy 

Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil 

1917

Best Animated Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World 

I Lost My Body 

Klaus 

Missing Link 

Toy Story 4 – WINNER

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame 

The Irishman 

The Lion King 

1917 – WINNER

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Original Song 

Toy Story 4 

Rocketman – WINNER

Breakthrough 

Frozen II 

Harriet

