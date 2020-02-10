Parasite wins Best Picture at the Oscars 2020

In a huge shock, Parasite has been named Best Picture at the Oscars 2020. It is the first time a foreign language movie has ever won the Best Picture award.

The other nominees for the Academy Awards' most prestigious prize were Joker, 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Irishman, Parasite, Marriage Story, Little Women, Ford V Ferrari, and Jojo Rabbit.

Accepting the awards, producer Kwak Sin Ae said: "We never imagined this to happen. We are so happy. I feel like a very opportune moment in history is happening right now. I express my deepest gratitude and respect to the Academy for making this decision."

1917 was largely predicted to win the category, with Sam Mendes' World War One movie having picked up the Best Picture award at the Golden Globes and BAFTAs. However, after Mendes failed to win Best Director at the Oscars, it quickly became clear that Bong Joon-Ho's Parasite could win Best Picture.

While on stage for Best Director, Bong said he was not expecting to have to get up on stage again after winning Best Internation Feature, adding: "I will drink until the next morning."

Other notable winners included Joaquin Phoenix for Best Actor and Renee Zellweger for Best Actress. Here's the full Oscars 2020 winners list.