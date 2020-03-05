The Last of Us HBO series is coming and Neil Druckmann is co-writing it with Chernobyl's creator

A The Last of Us HBO series is coming, and it's being co-written and produced by the creative director of the game.

HBO revealed the series on its official Twitter account and The Hollywood Reporter followed up with details. It's based on the events of the original game, and it's also being helmed by Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin. Though it's not confirmed yet, The Last of Us HBO series may also feature details and stories pulled from The Last of Us 2 , which is coming in May.

"From the first time I sat down to talk with Craig I was equally blown away by his approach to narrative and his love and deep understanding of The Last of Us," Druckmann said in a statement to THR. "With Chernobyl, Craig and HBO created a tense, harrowing, emotional masterpiece. I couldn't think of better partners to bring the story of The Last of Us to life as a television show."

Look for the light. @clmazin and @Neil_Druckmann to develop the series adaptation of #TheLastOfUs, coming soon to HBO: https://t.co/z9c2h86EYw pic.twitter.com/AkT6fET4ImMarch 5, 2020

The Last of Us HBO series will also be overseen by PlayStation Productions, the new gaming-focused entertainment branch that's currently working on the Uncharted movie that Sony created to adapt its video game properties for the (non-interactive) screen. Sony Pictures Television Studios co-president Chris Parnell confirmed that this is "the first of many shows we intend to develop with our friends at PlayStation Productions."

"Neil Druckmann is without question the finest storyteller working in the video game medium, and The Last of Us is his magnum opus," Mazin said in his own statement. "Getting a chance to adapt this breathtaking work of art has been a dream of mine for years, and I'm so honored to do it in partnership with Neil."

There's no word on when The Last of Us HBO series is planned to enter production or begin airing, but we'll keep you updated with any more developments as soon as they surface.