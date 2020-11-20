Lady Gaga joins Brad Pitt in Deadpool 2 director David Leitch’s Bullet Train

Lady Gaga will be hitting the big screen again soon – the Oscar-winning A Star is Born actor is joining Brad Pitt in the upcoming action-thriller Bullet Train. The movie will be directed by David Leitch, whose previous offerings include Charlize Theron-led action-thriller Atomic Blonde , the MCU’s Deadpool 2 and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw .

Based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka, the story follows a group of assassins on board a high-speed Tokyo train who discover that their assignments are not related. The movie boasts an all-star ensemble cast, including Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor Johnson, The Kissing Booth’s Joey King, Joker ’s Zazie Beetz, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji and Masi Oka.

Gaga’s role is being kept under wraps, but according to Collider she’ll have a smaller supporting role rather than playing a lead. This will be her first role since 2018’s critically acclaimed remake of A Star is Born.

Gaga is also on board to star in Ridley Scott’s Gucci, about the Italian fashion house boss Maurizio Gucci. She’s set to take on a bigger role in this movie, playing Gucci’s ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani who was tried and convicted of orchestrating his assassination in 1995. Earlier this year, Deadline reported that Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Al Pacino and Robert De Niro were also in talks to join the project.