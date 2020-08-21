Triple Frontier director J.C. Chandor in talks to helm Sony’s Spider-Man spin-off Kraven the Hunter movie

J.C. Chandor is in talks to helm Kraven the Hunter for Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters, Deadline reports. Though Morbius and Venom: Let there be Carnage are both postponed until 2021, Sony Pictures is not slowing down as it builds up its slate of Marvel hero movies.

The studio recently confirmed a Madame Web movie is being directed by S.J. Clarkson and Marc Guggenheim is on board to write Jackpot. Olivia Wilde is also reported to be directing a Spider-Woman movie for Sony. So the studio sure look determined to catch up with their competitors in the MCU and DCEU.

Sergei Kravinoff, aka Kraven the Hunter, is one of Spider-Man’s best-known enemies and also the formidable half-brother of the Chameleon. His big-screen debut will mark Chandor’s first superhero movie, as the director is known for his character-driven dramas such as A Most Violent Year, All is Lost, and Netflix’ recent Triple Frontier.

Elsewhere in the tangled web of the multiverse, Miles Morales is set to make his return in a sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse The movie's post-credits scene teased an all-new character, Spider-Man 2099's Miguel O'Hara, voiced by Oscar Isaac who will likely play a big part. As Sony explores the multiverse of Spider-heroes in animated form, Morbius, Venom, and Kraven the Hunter perhaps hint at a live-action world of villains. Could they be setting things in motion for a villainous team-up?

