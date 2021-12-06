Bryce Dallas Howard is in deep trouble in this world-first exclusive image from Jurassic World: Dominion

Jurassic World: Dominion recently unleashed a five-minute prologue to give a taste of what has happened since the last film, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, when dinosaurs and their DNA got out into the wild.

Giving a flavor of what to expect from the threequel – which caps the new Jurassic World trilogy while also bringing back the legacy cast from the original films – the footage hopped from dinosaurs in their natural habit 65 million years ago to a T-rex rampaging through a drive-in cinema in the present day. That’s the two USPs of Dominion combined – a more scientifically rigorous approach to the creatures coupled with real-world, out-of-the-park carnage.

In the upcoming 2022 Preview issue, Total Film magazine speaks to director Colin Trevorrow and exclusively has the very first still from the film – featuring Bryce Dallas Howard’s returning Claire in an extremely precarious situation. Check it out above.

Trevorrow (who also wrote the screenplay with Emily Carmichael) explains that it was hard to find reference points for this sequel, which diverges entirely from the park/island-based Jurassic formula.

"This is a rare film where it is so different from anything that I’ve ever seen before, I didn’t know what to watch as inspiration," he tells Total Film in the new issue of the magazine, which features Black Adam on the cover. "Honestly, we watched a lot of nature documentaries. I watched a lot of Planet Earth. The movie does rely on the animals acting and reacting in ways that feel natural."

And as for how the original Park cast (Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum) will crossover with Howard and Chris Pratt, Trevorrow promises something unique again. "Laura, Sam, and Jeff have as much screentime in the film as Bryce and Chris do," Trevorrow explains of the cast split. "They’re not together the entire time, but we are following both of their stories equally, and you have a sense that they’re going to collide at a certain point... there’s this tension. It’s not structured necessarily in a way that we’re used to seeing our Hollywood movies structured. But it works."

Jurassic World: Dominion opens in cinemas on June 10, 2022. For more from Trevorrow on the film, pick up a copy of the new issue of Total Film when it hits stands on Thursday 9 December. The issue features Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam on the cover and rounds up the biggest films coming your way next year.

(Image credit: Warner Bros/Total Film)

If you’re a fan, why not subscribe so that you never miss an issue? You’ll save money on the cover price, have the issue delivered to your door before it’s on newsstands, *and* you’ll get subscriber-exclusive covers like the Black Adam one below. What are you waiting for?