Jurassic World 3 finally wraps shooting – and Sam Neill celebrates with farewell note

Jurassic World: Dominion has finally wrapped filming – and Sam Neill celebrated the end of the rollercoaster ride with a farewell note on social media.

The actor, who’s returning as Dr Alan Grant from the original Jurassic Park movies, tweeted: “There were days we thought we might not make it. But we have...we pulled off what seemed well nigh impossible. Great crew. Lovely cast. Top director. Phew- and CELEBRATIONS.”

There were days we thought we might not make it. But we have...we pulled off what seemed well nigh impossible . Great crew. Lovely cast . Top director. Phew- and CELEBRATIONS. #JurassicWorldDominion #JurassicPark https://t.co/MCzIo3efxFNovember 8, 2020

In July, Jurassic World 3 was the first major production to start shooting again after the pandemic forced everyone to hit pause in March. However, filming had to stop again in October after positive cases of Covid-19 .

Deadline reports that a total of 40,000 Covid tests were carried out on cast and crew over the course of the shoot and everyone working on set had their temperature checked every day. Pinewood Studios installed 150 hand sanitiser stations and 60 extra sinks – all together, these safety measures cost somewhere between $6 million and $8 million.

“I’m not sure I can put it into words,” director Colin Trevorrow told the site. “It has been remarkable. Our crew and our cast has been so resilient. All producers have worked around the clock to make it the best it can be. It has been inspiring.”

The movie will see Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return as Velociraptor handler Owen Grady and the park’s operations manager Claire Dearing. Alongside Neill, Jurassic Park alumni Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern will also reprise their iconic characters from the original movie.