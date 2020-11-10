Jordan Peele’s mysterious next movie has a release date

Jordan Peele’s next movie finally has a release date – Universal has revealed that it will hit our screens on July 22, 2022.

However, the Oscar-winning director of Get Out and Us tends to keep the details of his movies tightly under wraps, so we don’t really know much else about this new film. We know it’s another horror movie, but it’s currently still untitled and we don’t know anything about the cast or plot. Based on his previous offerings, though, we’re sure we can expect socially conscious themes, pertinent commentary and a healthy amount of spookiness.

The upcoming movie will be Peele’s first time in the director’s chair since 2019’s Us. However, in the meantime, he’s been busy as a writer and producer on Nia DaCosta’s Candyman , a follow-up to the 1992 original movie that’s scheduled for release in August 2021. It was also recently reported that Peele is on board to produce a remake of Wes Craven’s cult horror classic The People Under the Stairs.

Meanwhile, on the small screen, he’s been a writer and executive producer on 2019’s The Twilight Zone remake, as well as executively producing Amazon Prime’s Hunters, starring Logan Lerman and Al Pacino as Nazi hunters in 1970s New York, and HBO’s horror-drama series Lovecraft Country . He’s certainly got a lot on his plate.