Joaquin Phoenix compares the violence in Joker to Avengers: "This is immediate and on-screen, and a little more visceral and raw"

Joaquin Phoenix's Joker promises to be a violent, dark take on the villain – one that has proven controversial while also garnering the actor Oscar buzz. Phoenix, as you would expect, knows that his character is not the easiest to relate to. “I like that there’s not an easy answer," he tells our sister publication SFX magazine in their latest issue. "And I like that some people would say, 'Fuck him, he's a narcissist, he lacks empathy.' I think that’s important. It's just exciting for me, looking at a character in that way."

One subject that has already been touched upon in many reviews is the violence in the movie, something Phoenix does not have a huge issue with. "I don’t know how many people die in Avengers, but there’s a lot," he continues. "The violence in this is immediate and on-screen, and a little more visceral and raw."

"But yeah, I didn't have any hesitation about it. You always want it to feel real, and you want the little violence that we have to have an impact. What happens in a lot of movies is that you get numb to it, you're killing 40,000 people, you don’t feel it. While being a fictional story in a fictional world, you always want it to feel real. Everything that happens in this movie as far as violence goes, you feel it."

Phoenix, along with Joker director Todd Phillips, spoke at length about the new movie in the latest issue of SFX magazine, which is on shelves now. If you're a fan of SFX, you can even subscribe so that you never miss an issue. We’re currently running an offer where you can get five issues for £5! Or subscribe from as little as £10.25 every three months. Head to My Favourite Magazines now to take advantage of the offer. (Ts and Cs apply).

Joker reaches cinemas October 4.