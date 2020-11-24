Jeremy Renner suggests Hawkeye Disney Plus series might be filming

Marvel is moving full steam ahead with their slate of Disney Plus original TV shows – including Hawkeye, which will join likes of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The pandemic caused this line up some disruption, however, but it seems the series all about the sharpshooting archer is finally in production.

As reported by Digital Spy, Jeremy Renner posted a picture of himself to his Instagram story, showing off some fake cuts and injuries on his face. Interestingly, there’s also a plaster, which could be a reference to Matt Fraction’s Hawkeye comic book run, where the titular hero sports a similar look – and also trains his protégé Kate Bishop, who is expected to appear in the series.

A potential look at a bruised Hawkeye on the set of... well... HAWKEYE! pic.twitter.com/xXRG7DxXg7November 24, 2020

This wouldn’t be the first time Instagram has potentially been used to give away some details about the Hawkeye series, either. Directors Bert & Bertie, who are working on the series, recently followed both Hailee Steinfeld and Renner on the social media site. With Steinfeld rumoured to be playing Bishop, this seemed a clue that she’d be featuring in the series after all.

Of course, it’s entirely possible that Renner isn’t currently filming the Hawkeye series at all, since the injuries don’t really confirm anything Marvel-related. The similarity to Fraction’s version of the archer is definitely intriguing, though.

We don’t know much about the Hawkeye series yet, but it does have a release date for autumn 2021 – whether it can stick to that slot or not remains to be seen. We also know that Saturday Night Live alum Rhys Thomas is on board to direct some episodes, and Mad Men writer Jonathan Igla is penning the series.

Until we next see Hawkeye, check out our guide to everything we know so far about Marvel Phase 4.