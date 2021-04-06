Jennifer Jason Leigh to lead Hunters season 2

Jennifer Jason Leigh is set to star in season 2 of Amazon’s conspiracy thriller drama series Hunters, created by David Weil and executive produced by Jordan Peele.

The 2016 Oscar nominee for Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight will play the role of Chava, a top Nazi hunter, alongside returning Hunters stars Logan Lerman and Jerrika Hinton. There is no word on whether fellow season 1 star, Al Pacino, will be back for season 2.

So far, the plot for Hunters season 2 is being kept a secret. The first season followed a diverse band of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City. The Hunters, as they’re known, have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the United States.

Currently, Leigh stars in the Netflix dramedy series Atypical which is headed into its fourth and final season. Her next feature-length appearance will be in the Netflix movie The Woman in the Window, opposite Julianne Moore and Amy Adams. Leigh is also in the Apple TV Plus limited series, Lisey’s Story, based on Stephen King's novel.

Hunters season 2 is produced by Amazon Studios, Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions, and Sonar Entertainment and is executive produced by Weil, who also serves as showrunner.