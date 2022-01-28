James Gunn says Peacemaker season 2 is likely – and another The Suicide Squad spin-off is in the works

James Gunn has given an update on his DC universe projects – and it seems Peacemaker season 2 is a strong possibility, while another The Suicide Squad spin-off is said to be in early development.

Peacemaker follows John Cena's titular The Suicide Squad character as he joins another team to once again save the world, this time from parasitic butterflies possessing humans.

"There's a really good chance of that," Gunn told Deadline's Hero Nation podcast, when asked about Peacemaker season 2. He added: "The show is doing extraordinarily well, and we're excited, we all like doing it, we just need to cross some Ts and dot some Is, which is basically me."

As for another project, Gunn revealed: "We're working on something else now, another TV show that's connected to that universe."

Deadline reports that, per the publication's sources, Gunn brought an idea for a series focused on another The Suicide Squad character to HBO Max. The streamer is said to be keen on the project, which is in the very early stages.

"I can't say anything," Gun added. "It is connected to this universe, and I don't think it will be the same genre as Peacemaker, it won't be as much a comedy as Peacemaker, but it will be in the same universe."

The director is also busy over in the Marvel universe with Guardians of the Galaxy 3, which he revealed in the same interview would be this team of characters' final outing. "It's big; it's so, so big and dark, and different from what people might be expecting it to be," he said.

Peacemaker continues weekly on HBO Max, while Guardians of the Galaxy 3 arrives May 5, 2023. In the meantime, check out our ultimate guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else the MCU has in store for us.