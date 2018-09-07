It's official: The Witcher Netflix series release date is 2019 (we're dead Ciri-ous)

The good folks over at Netflix are very busy bees indeed. The company only just announced that Henry Cavill, of Superman fame, will be headlining its upcoming adaption of The Witcher fantasy novels as its lead character, Geralt of Rivia. That was celebration (or consternation, depending on your opinions of Cavill) enough for most, but not three days later, another juicy piece of info has been revealed, and it comes via the show's very own official Netflix webpage.

As confirmed by showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich on Twitter, The Witcher Netflix series will be releasing sometime in 2019, next year. That's... soon. Very soon, in fact, given that filming is yet to take place, with the show still in its pre-production stage as Hissrich and her team continue to surround Cavill with more cast members to play the fantasy series' large pool of potential characters.

Some shiny new updates here...Thanks, @netflix! 🐺♥️ pic.twitter.com/q6qUO3bmy3September 6, 2018

That suggests a late 2019 launch is the most probably likelihood for The Witcher's Netflix debut, possibly releasing as late as December if any further impediments slow down the show's long gestating production process. Still, since most fans of both the novels and CD Projekt Red's video games were expecting a release date of 2020 at the earliest, this is good news nonetheless.

In case you missed it the first time round, Netflix's official page for The Witcher also shows a vague plot synopsis for the show, which reads as follows: "The witcher Geralt, a mutated monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts."

Henry Cavill now also appears as an official cast member on the site, so anyone still pinching themselves at the thought of the Man of Steel as Geralt of Rivia can rest easy. The Witcher is coming, and he'll be here very, very soon.

