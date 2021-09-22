Is Star Wars Visions canon? The show’s producer weighs in on the debate

So, is Star Wars: Visions canon? The anime anthology, now streaming on Disney Plus, touches upon all corners of a galaxy far, far away and – crucially – doesn’t quite fit in with the Skywalker Saga in many respects.

But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t matter. During a recent roundtable at which GamesRadar+ was present, producer James Waugh suggested Star Wars canon is what you make it.

"They’re all authentic stories," Waugh explains. "I think some of them fit more into our potential saga/timeline than others, but I hate to rob anybody’s sense of what Star Wars matters to them the most."

He continues: "Do some of these fit more on the timeline than others? Absolutely. Are some of them not on the known timeline or saga? Yes, but that doesn’t mean you won’t see them inspire storytelling that we do across the board. That’s always the case with everything we do with Star Wars."

Waugh added that each of the nine shorts in Star Wars: Visions have the "heart and soul of Star Wars at its core."

In short, attempting to tie together what goes where and what came before, during, or after each trilogy can be futile. Star Wars: Visions matters just as much as the Skywalker Saga or The Clone Wars, or whatever else comes next. And that’s canon.

Star Wars: Visions is now streaming on Disney Plus. For more on what’s next for the franchise, check out our list of upcoming Star Wars movies – including efforts from Kevin Feige and Taika Waititi.