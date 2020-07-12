The Hyper Scape open beta launches for PC today

Hyper Scape, the new free to play battle royale game from Ubisoft Montreal, is entering open beta today on PC.

The news was announced during the Ubisoft Forward live stream today, which confirmed that Hyper Scape will be transitioning from its closed tech test on PC to a full beta, available right now to anyone who wishes to try the game for themselves on the platforms.

A full release for Hyper Scape, which itself was revealed just last week, is expected sometime later this year, but developer Prisma Dimensions hopes to put the game through its paces via beta testing to ensure that the final launch is as stable as it can be.

Better yet, any progress you make during Hyper Scape's beta will carry over to your account when the full game launches, ensuring that every win you achieve at this stage won't be in vain, plus new content is being added that wasn't available in the original tech test.

Creative director Graeme Jennings recently told GamesRadar+ that "Hyper Scape will ultimately grow based on where the community wants to take it", explaining that "it's really about making sure [the player's] voice is tied into how we plan development."

Ubisoft Forward is also giving us a better look at Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion, and much more, so be sure to stay tuned to GamesRadar+ for all the latest news to arrive from the publisher's digital showcase.

