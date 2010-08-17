Hugh Jackman ditches Avon Man for Wolverine 2

Hugh Jackman has left his Full Monty -esque comedy Avon Man in order to make room for Wolverine 2 .



The actor has departed production of the comedy, written by Allen Loeb and directed by Enchanted ’s Kevin Lima, which leaves it without a leading man even as filming is pencilled in for an October start.



Jackman remains on as producer, though, and we’re sure his considerable Hollywood clout should land him a new lead pretty sharpish.



Deadline report that Jackman’s ditching of Avon Man was necessary for him to make time to get back into shape for Wolverine 2 . He reportedly laid on some extra weight for robo-mash-up Real Steel .



There’s also the chance that he might head up Lee Daniels’ Selma , though financing may stall that production once and for all.



Jackman’s loss or ours? Talk it out below…

