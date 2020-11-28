How to watch Tyson Vs Jones live stream online boxing from any country

There are a lot of legends in the world of boxing and while most have now quit the sport or retired, we're soon going to see two of the biggest names return to the ring for what feels like a dream match-up.

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones will be stepping into the ring together on November 28 for what is both an incredible but also pretty strange exhibition boxing match, even by the confusing times of 2020.

Not only are both fighters now in their 50's but they will be also be joined by a fight between the controversial YouTuber Jake Paul and NBA star Nate Robinson...for some reason, we haven't quite wrapped our heads around.

Other slightly more...professional fighters will also be joining the event including the Swedish former world champion Badou Jack who will be facing off against Blake McKernan - a lesser-known fighter with an impressive track record.

Move past the more questionable parts of this event and this really is one to make history. Both Jones and Tyson are considered two of the greatest boxers of all time, with Jones holding world championships in four weight classes and, the title of most wins in light heavyweight bouts and a total of 66 wins.

Mike Tyson on the other hand was the youngest boxer in history to win a heavyweight title, he defended his title nine times and regained his title after his 1992 conviction.

With an event filled with controversial celebrities, two legends in the ring and arguably the title of world's greatest boxer on the line, you'll want to watch a Tyson vs Jones live stream.

Watch Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones in the US:

While these kind of big fight events are normally showcased on ESPN (here's a list of the latest ESPN Plus prices by the way), this one is available on a collection of other channels instead. While it can be viewed on the online platform Fite.TV, you can also watch it via a host of TV services.

These include Xfinity, Verizonand DirectTV. The event will be airing on Saturday, November 28 at 9/8c. Even if you have a subscription to one of these channels you will still have to buy the PPV at a cost of $49.99.

If you're really invested in this fight, Triller is also offering a docuseries that covers the run-up to the actual fight which can all be watched for free.

Not in the US when the fight airs? Not a problem. You can catch all of the action like you're back home by using a VPN.

Watch a UK Tyson vs Jones live stream:

The UK has a lot less choice than the US when it comes to watching this legends bout, BT Sport has exclusive access to the coverage. The good news is that the PPV is pretty affordable in the UK at a cost of £19.95.

This can be bought through BT Box Office or if you're a Sky, BT or Virgin TV customer, you can buy the event via your TV. You don't have to be a BT Sports subscriber to watch the event though, anyone can buy access.

If you plan to watch via an iPad, Laptop or another portable device, this can be done via the BT Sport Box Office app. The event will air live on Sunday, November 28 at 1am making it a late one for those in the UK.

You can tune in to all of the action even if you're away from home and out of the UK through a VPN.

Live stream Tyson vs Jones in New Zealand:

New Zealand fans will find the coverage of Tyson vs Jones over on Sky Arena. You can purchase the PPV from there for a cost of $39.95. Coverage will begin on Sunday, November 29 at 3pm.

Just like the above countries, you can tune in to the action even if you're out of the country by accessing Sky Arena via a VPN on a New Zealand server.

Watch Tyson vs Jones online in Australia:

The popular fighting streaming service Main Event has all of the coverage of this event for anyone tuning in from Australia. It is one of the more costly PPV costs though at $59.95.

You can also purchase the event through either Foxtel or Kayo Sports. The coverage will air on Sunday, November 29 at 1pm AEDT. If you miss that, you can catch a replay at either 5:30pm or 10pm on the same Sunday.

Watch Tyson vs Jones from anywhere else in the world:

Not living at home in any of the countries listed above? You will likely find that the Roy Jones vs Mike Tyson fight is geo-blocked when you try to access it. However, it is quite easy to get around this issue.

All you need to do is download a VPN - a service that lets you alter your IP address. By doing this, you can appear to be in another country and access one of the above streaming services.

There are so many VPN providers out there and we've tested a wide range of them on our best VPN for gaming and best VPN for Netflix guides and found that ExpressVPN has the best selection of reliable server locations to connect to around the world along with reassuring privacy options. We especially love how the app can be set to automatically protect you on any public Wi-Fi, making browsing and shopping online less risky at a cafe or on public transport.

Follow these simple steps to get set up within minutes to watch a Tyson vs Jones live stream.

1: Get a cheap VPN installed

There's a great offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49% (shorter packages are available too). ExpressVPN works on a massive range of devices like laptops, MacBooks, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, iPhone, Android mobiles, and more. ExpressVPN is also offering a 30-day money back guarantee, which is great if you change your mind and decide the VPN isn't for you.

2: Connect to one of the above countries

You can connect to a server from any of the countries mentioned above to watch the Tyson v Jones event but the US will likely be the easiest.



3: Head over to one of the above streaming services

Once you've got your location set, head over to the streaming service that correlates with the region you've put yourself in and buy the pay-per-view.