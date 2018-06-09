The first of many events on the E3 2018 schedule is at hand, and you can watch the EA E3 2018 press conference right here as soon as it begins at 11 am PDT / 2 pm EDT / 7 pm BST. The publisher has promised in-depth looks at previously announced games like Anthem and Battlefield 5, but we have good reason to suspect some surprise new E3 2018 games as well.

How to watch the EA E3 2018 press conference

Easy! You can catch the YouTube embed for the entire presentation right here. Or if you prefer, you can head to EA's Twitch channel to watch the same stream.

What games will be at the EA E3 2018 press conference?

As we said before, we know Battlefield 5 and Anthem will be on hand, and it's a good bet that EA will give us a first look at new sports titles like the latest versions of FIFA and Madden. EA tends to sneak a few surprises in there as well - maybe we'll finally see one of the non-Battlefront Star Wars projects that EA's had cooking for a while?

