How to live stream Wales vs England for free and from anywhere in the Six Nations today

Wayne Pivac's increasingly confident Dragons could secure the nation's fourth ever Six Nations Triple Crown with a win at the Principality Stadium on Saturday - read our guide to getting a Wales vs England live stream, and watch online from anywhere in the world.

Wales vs England at a glance This huge round 3 clash will be available to watch free-to-air via BBC1 in the UK, while Welsh language station S4C will also be broadcasting the match on terrestrial TV in the host nation.



The match takes place behind closed doors at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff on Saturday, February 27.



Wales vs England is all set to kick-off at 4.45pm GMT with coverage starting on BBC1 at 4pm in the UK. Around the globe, it's a 11.45am ET / 8.45am PST / 3.45am AEDT start.

Having pulled off a huge upset with an incredible 24-25 win against Scotland in a Six Nations classic at Murrayfield in round 2, the Welsh are now on the brink of history, with rising star's like Louis Rees-Zammit shining in Pivac's new-look side.

England managed to bounce back from their shattering opening Six Nations loss to Scotland with a 41-18 victory at Twickenham against strugglers Italy, scoring six tries, but will have a much sterner test here against a home side with glory within their sights.

We've got all the info on how to live stream Wales vs England in the Six Nations no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

How to live stream Wales vs England in the UK

BBC1

In the UK, live coverage of the Six Nations is split between the BBC and ITV. You can live stream Wales vs England on BBC1, with rugby fans able to catch all the game coverage starting from 4pm GMT, with kick-off at 4.45pm GMT. BBC1 is free-to-air and you can watch online across a variety of devices, too, with its on-demand platform, BBC iPlayer. This means you can live stream Wales vs England on a number of devices including: desktop, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Now TV, select gaming consoles and smart TVs. Terrestrial Welsh language channel S4C is also showing all of the Dragons' games live and for free. As well as being available on Linear TV, S4C's coverage can also be watched lived via BBC iPlayer.

How to live stream Wales vs England in France

France 2

French fans looking to tune in to Saturday's action from Cardiff need to head to free-to-air channel France 2, where the game is set to start at 5.45pm CET. You can watch on TV or on desktop.

How to live stream Wales vs England in Ireland

Virgin Media

The great news for rugby fans in Ireland, is that free-to-air terrestrial channel Virgin Media One will be broadcasting each match of the tournament live including Sunday's match at the Principality Stadium. You can watch online for free using Virgin Media Player - or via its TV Anywhere app.

How to live stream Wales vs England in Italy

DMAX

Wanting to keep an eye on the competition? DMAX are the exclusive Six Nations broadcasters in Italy. The free-to-air network will also be live streaming matches via its Dplay online portal.

How to live stream Wales vs England online in the US

Peacock

NBC Sports once again has exclusive rights to this season's Six Nations rugby matches live in the the US, with kick-off Stateside for this match at 11.45am ET / 8.45am PST. While in previous years you would have needed to lay out around $80 for an NBC Sports Gold Rugby Pass, the arrival of NBC's new streaming platform Peacock has seen Gold Rugby Pass absorbed into the new service. Peacock will set you back just $4.99 a month for its ad-supported service, with the a 7-day free trial to get you started. As well as giving you access to live Six Nations coverage, it also offers Premiership Rugby and Heineken Champions Cup action, on top of a ton of premium sports coverage, TV shows, and movies. Alternatively, you can pay a $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. If you're already a Peacock subscriber (and if you're not, check out our guide to Peacock TV costs) , but are abroad during the 2021 Six Nations, don't forget that you can still tune in like you're at home with the help of a good VPN.

How to live stream Wales vs England in Canada

DAZN

Sports streaming service DAZN meanwhile has Canadian rugby fans covered. DAZN is currently offering a free 30 day trial. If you decide to keep DAZN thereafter, you'll pay $20 per month or an annual subscription of $150, which gets you loads more sporting action, including every NFL game, Premier League and Champions League soccer, and much more.

How to live stream Wales vs England in Australia

beIN Sports

Subscription service beIN Sports will be showing Wales vs England in Australia, along with every other game of the 2021 Six Nations. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee, or subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription. There is also the option of trying Foxtel's streaming-only platform, Kayo Sports, which also airs Six Nations matches. You can try with its 14-day free trial, thereafter paying $25 a month for a Basic plan, or $35 a month for the Premium plan. Kick-off is at 3.45am AEDT on Sunday morning.

How to live stream Wales vs England in New Zealand

Sky Sports

New Zealanders can live stream all of this year's Six Nation matches including today's match in Cardiff with the help of pay TV platform Sky Sport. Kick-off for Kiwi's is at 5.45am NZST on Sunday morning. If you're a subscriber you can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99.



