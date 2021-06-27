How to live stream the Lomachenko vs Nakatani fight online tonight

Eight months after his shock defeat to Teofimo Lopez, Ukrainian lightweight superstar Vasiliy Lomachenko returns to the ring tonight with a tricky match up against Japan's Masayoshi Nakatani.

Read our guide to getting a Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Masayoshi Nakatani live stream, and watch all the boxing action online.

Lomachenko vs Nakatani at a glance This title fight takes place at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in Nevada, USA on Saturday, June 26. Vasiliy Lomachenko and Masayoshi Nakatani's ring walks are expected at around 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 3am BST / 12pm AEST

Prior to his surprise loss to Lopez on points, Lomachenko was widely regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world and the 33-year-old will be keen to repair his damaged reputation.

The fallen champ hasn't taken an easy path to regaining his title, kicking his comeback off against the well-regarded Nakatani.

The 32-year-old Osaka-born fighter has a record of 19 wins and one defeat, which intriguingly also came against Lopez, and notched up his most recent win against Felix Verdejo back in December.

We've got all the info on how to live stream Lomachenko vs Nakatani with our guide below.

Lomachenko vs Nakatani live stream: how to watch the fight in the US

ESPN Plus

This much-anticipated fight is available to watch in the US via ESPN's streaming service ESPN Plus, with coverage beginning at 7.15pm ET / 4.15pm PT, ahead of the main fight at 10pm ET / 7pm PT. ESPN Plus costs $5.99 per month, but you can save even more if you pay for a year in advance. Better still, if you grab ESPN Plus as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle, you'll get access to the Disney Plus catalog plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers, all for $13.99 a month.

Lomachenko vs Nakatani live stream: how to watch the fight in the UK

Sky Sports

Sky have inked a deal with promoters Top Rank to screen this massive fight in the UK - and the great news is that its not going to be a pay per view event. Coverage gets underway at 3am BST on Saturday night/Sunday morning, on Sky Sports Main Event, and if you're a Sky Sports subscriber you can watch a Lomachenko vs Nakatani live stream on the Sky Go app. If you're not a Sky customer, it's streaming service Now might be your best bet for watching the fight. As well as this big bout, Now TV will also give you access to all 11 of Sky's sport channels, which offer loads of live F1, NBA, PGA Tour golf and cricket, as well as plenty more.

Lomachenko vs Nakatani live stream: how to watch the fight in Canada

TSN

Sports specialists TSN have the broadcast rights for Lomachenko vs Nakatani in Canada. Cable subscribers can log-in to watch TSN live streams for free with details of their provider. If you're not an existing customer, you can sign up to the TSN Direct streaming service for just $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. Coverage of the fight starts at 10pm ET / 7pm PT, which is when the fighters are expected to enter the ring.

How to watch Lomachenko vs Nakatani: live stream boxing in Australia