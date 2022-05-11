Prey maintenance tunnel code and find Kimberly Bomo's body

The Prey maintenance tunnel code is essential to completing the Detour mission, as without this Arboretum access code you won't be able to progress any further as you float through the corpse-strewn G.U.T.S. Zero-G tunnels. Kimberly Bomo is someone who has this code, but like many of the other crew members she is unfortunately deceased. However, that doesn't mean she won't be able to help you out on this assignment.

During the Detour mission in Prey you'll come across a locked door leading to the Arboretum. It's impossible to get through it without the access code – which is randomly generated, by the way – and to find these digits you'll need to discover the body of Kimberly Bomo. But where the hell is she? Well don't fret, because we're about to tell you. Watch the video or read this snappily short article: it’s up to you!

To find the corpse of Kimberly Bomo, first go down the tunnel until you get to the locked door. Make sure the keypad is on your right, then turn around and head upwards, towards the open grating that has a turquoise pipe running behind it. There’s a flame spurting out of a pipe just above it, so you can’t miss it by following that pyro marker – a pair of headphones is also floating beside it, in case you need another visual clue. When you get there, turn around and head down towards the section of the pipe that’s painted blue, where you'll find that Kimberly Bomo is floating just underneath it.

She’s behind where a handful of cystoid nests are, so if you haven’t killed the nests yet you’re definitely going to have to pump them full of bullets to deal with them. They’re attached to the slim white pipe, and the larger white pipe with the blue painted section, so you'll need to watch out for the explosive cystoids they’ll spurt your way. Get the code from her body, and then you’re all set... just watch out for more of those bouncy cystoids in the next tunnel. Happy Preying!

