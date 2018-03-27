One of the best Far Cry 5 missions is a Prepper Stash you could easily miss, and here's how to find it

Sure, you could spend your time in Far Cry 5 saving people or trying to get Boomer the dog but what you really want to do is find the best mission in the game.

If you don't want to spoil anything then don't watch the video and just head to O’Hara’s Haunted House, just inside Faith’s region and directly east of Eden's Fall near a big red bridge.

When you get there you'll find a house and barn near the bridge. Read the note by the barn door and you’ll be told to check the top of the house. Head around the side until you see a box that lets you get on the roof. You'll be able to reach the top floor by dropping down onto the scaffolding and inside you’ll find a power switch that will open the door to the haunted house. Head inside and start the ride. Have fun!

