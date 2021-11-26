Black Friday iPad deals are here, but if you're wondering how to make the most of the sale, we're offering up all our tips and tricks to make sure you don't walk away from today's discounts empty-handed. We've been covering the annual holiday sales for years now, and picked up a few tips and tricks to finding the best Black Friday iPad deals along the way.
We're sharing all our experience right here, rounding up all the retailers to check in on, how you should decide which iPad to chase, and how to make sure you're getting the best price possible. Navigating these waters can be tricky, but knowing exactly what you want to get out of your new tablet (and how much you're willing to pay for it) can simplify things enormously.
Not only are we showing you how to find the best discounts, then, but also making sure you're getting the best value possible. Read on for our top tips on how to find the best Black Friday iPad deals for you today.
Today's best Black Friday iPad deals
US
- Amazon: 11-inch cellular iPad Pro now just $899
- AT&T: 2021 Apple iPad from $12.78 a month
- Best Buy: $200 off select Pro models
- B&H Photo: save $150 on 12.9-inch Pro devices
- Newegg: renewed devices starting at $159
- Staples: same day pick up available on some models
- Walmart: 8th gen iPad available from $259
- Verizon: save $100 with a monthly contract
UK
- Amazon: rare £20 saving on iPad Mini available now
- Argos: price matching some record lows with same-day delivery
- Currys: claim five months of Apple Music, Arcade, and News+ for free
- Ebuyer: iPad Mini now starts at £459
- John Lewis: claim up to £150 when trading in an old device
- Laptops Direct: up to £200 off refurbished devices
1. Research which iPad you need
There are a number of different iPad models lined up in preparation for Black Friday this year, which each one offering a slightly different appeal. That means finding the right iPad for you is going to be critical in getting the best Black Friday iPad deal possible. If you're not already aware of which model you're going to be chasing this week, you'll find some key specs and features (and who will be able to make the most of them) just below.
|iPad 10.2-inch (2021)
|iPad Air 4
|iPad Mini (2021)
|iPad Pro 11-inch
|iPad Pro 12.9-inch
|Display
|Retina at 1620 x 2160
|Liquid Retina at 1640 x 2360
|Liquid Retina at 1488 x 2266
|Liquid Retina IPS 120Hz at 1668 x 2388
|Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED 120Hz at 2048 x 2732
|Display Size
|10.2-inch
|10.9-inch
|8.3-inch
|11-inch
|12.9-inch
|Processor
|A13 Bionic
|A14 Bionic
|A15 Bionic
|M1
|M1
|RAM
|3GB
|4GB
|4GB
|8GB-16GB
|8GB-16GB
|Storage
|64GB / 256GB
|64GB / 256GB
|64GB / 256GB
|128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB / 2TB
|128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB / 2TB
|Cameras
|8MP back, 12MP front
|12MP back, 7MP front
|12MP back, 12 MP front
|12MP back + 10MP Ultrawide, 12MP front
|12MP back + 10MP Ultrawide, 12MP front
|Video
|1080p at 25/30fps, 720p at 120fps
|4K at 24/30/60fps, 1080p at 30/60/120/240fps
|1080p at 25/30/60fps
|4K at 24/25/30/60fps, 1080p at 25/30/60/120/240fps
|4K at 24/25/30/60fps, 1080p at 25/30/60/120/240fps
|Battery life
|Up to 10 hours
|Up to 10 hours
|Up to 10 hours
|Up to 10 hours
|Up to 10 hours
|Accessory support
|Smart keyboard / Apple Pencil Gen 1
|Magic keyboard / Smart keyboard / Apple Pencil Gen 2
|Apple Pencil Gen 2
|Magic keyboard / Smart keyboard / Apple Pencil Gen 2
|Magic keyboard / Smart keyboard / Apple Pencil Gen 2
|Port
|Lightning
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Touch-ID
|Home button
|Lock button
|Side-mounted
|NA - FaceID
|NA - FaceID
In essence, the iPad you should be aiming to pick up on Black Friday should be the cheapest one that meets the needs of how you will use it. For the vast majority of people, that will mean the 9th generation 10.2-inch iPad will be at the top of the hit list. It's best for those after an everyday device for streaming, browsing the web, and checking up on some emails. However, if you're going to be playing heavier games and taking more notes, then the iPad Air 4 might be the better option, thanks to its boosted processor, Apple Pencil second-generation support, and slightly larger screen.
From there, you'll move up to the 11-inch iPad Pro if you're going to be using your device for larger-scale media editing and multi-tasking between heavier apps like Adobe. Or, if you need to do all that while also looking to replace your laptop, you'll be looking to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro instead.
The iPad Mini 6 inhabits a middle ground between power and portability. The main reason you'll likely pick up this model in this week's Black Friday iPad deals is for its smaller form factor - its 8.3-inch display will easily fit into smaller bags for better portability. However, you're actually picking up more power under the hood than the 10.2-inch model and the iPad Air 4, so there's no compromise on computing performance either.
|iPad 10.2-inch (2021)
|iPad Air 4
|iPad Mini (2021)
|iPad Pro 11-inch
|iPad Pro 12.9-inch
|MSRP
|$329 / £319
|$599 / £579
|$499 / £479
|$799 / £749
|$1,099 / £999
|Web browsing
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Streaming
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Gaming
|Light
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Note-taking
|Light
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Simple workflows
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Multi-tasking
|N
|Light
|N
|Y
|Y
|Media editing
|N
|Light
|Light
|Y
|Y
2. Set your budget, but stay flexible
Once you're able to focus your efforts on the right iPad for you, it's time to set your budget. This is where your research into each iPad model will come in handy, even if you know which one will suit you best. You can expect to pay less than the MSRP of the tablet of your choice, however we often find that the more expensive a device is, the heavier the discount percentage. That means the next model up may be just $100 / £100 more when we're in the heat of Black Friday iPad deals - offering far better value overall.
This is where your flexibility comes in. Knowing which specs or features you're happy to bend your budget for will ensure that you're getting the best value out of these offers, rather than just the lowest price possible. For example, we regularly see larger storage configurations just knocking on the door of prices set for much smaller tablets. You could easily spend just $40 / £40 more and double your storage, so make sure you're checking deals around your budget as well.
2. Know where to look for the best Black Friday iPad deals
There is a range of retailers all offering Black Friday iPad deals this year, but knowing which ones to check first will significantly up your chances of securing the best prices on the shelves. Not only that but knowing your retailers will also give you the confidence to know when you've spotted the deal for you.
In general, Amazon is your best bet. We regularly see record low prices appearing on this site that other retailers can't match, and the online giant has a reputation for automatically price matching anyone undercutting it at the same time.
However, as the most popular online shopping destination, stock can move quickly here. That's why we'd fall back to Best Buy, Walmart, or B&H Photo in the US (or Currys, Laptops Direct, or Very in the UK) if the model you want is running late on shipping or off the shelves altogether.
US retailers
- Amazon: regularly has the lowest prices around
- Best Buy: fewer discounts but bundles sometimes available
- B&H Photo: best for older and refurbished models
- Newegg: massive range of older devices
- Walmart: often price matches Amazon on Air and Pro
UK retailers
- Amazon: the best place for record low prices on the latest devices
- Argos: regular bundle deals with accessories included
- Currys: bundles often include free subscriptions and software
- Ebuyer: discounts often available on premium Pro models
- John Lewis: regular trade-in deals and excellent warranties
- Laptops Direct: excellent prices but a £5 shipping charge
- Very: stock often holds on longer with price matched deals
4. Get to the sales early
The very best Black Friday iPad deals will fly off the shelves. We haven't seen any offers on the cheaper 10.2-inch or Air models so far this year, but if they do appear they will likely sell out particularly quickly.
That means you'll need to be in the right place at the right time to catch any cheaper models that do take a price cut. Keep an eye on your favorite retailers and stay tuned.
If the first wave of sales isn't fruitful, however, stick around. We often see flash sales offering up some of the lowest prices of the sale during the day itself, but you'll need to be in the right place at the right time to take advantage of them.
4. Check your price history
While you're browsing Black Friday iPad deals, it's important to make sure that the discount is actually as good as the retailer suggests. You can use tools like Honey or Camel Camel Camel (for Amazon) to track the price history of a product and ensure you're getting the best discount of the year before you proceed. While we generally see record low prices over Black Friday, that might not be the case with every discount so it's definitely worth double-checking.
5. Price-check with other retailers
Once you've found the perfect deal for you, it's worth spending a little time checking in on other retailers. In general, we find that stores do price match each other when a new record low is hit, but it's worth making sure you're actually getting the best price possible straight away.
Plus, once those record lows are hit we often see retailers looking to gain a competitive edge by offering additional incentives. This could be anything from speedy delivery to free software and accessories, so check other stores for any extra goodies before committing.
You can find out how we find you the best Black Friday deals right here, or take a look at the Black Friday AirPods deals already available as well. We're also rounding up all the best Black Friday laptop deals on the market, and, of course, highlighting all the best Black Friday gaming deals as well.