Horizon Forbidden West may take up to 100GB on your PS5

More details of Horizon Forbidden West's PS5 file size have popped up online.

Further to information that bubbled up just before Christmas , Twitter source PlayStation Game Size now purports to have firmer details of the file size, including news that the size of Horizon Forbidden West on PS5 will vary according to region, presumably due to language packs.

While the game has yet to be dated in Japan – and consequently yet to be added to the database – in the US, the action RPG will reportedly come in a little leaner than originally stated, although it'll still take up a sizeable 85.9 GB.

The originally reported 96.3 GB now seems to pertain to the European version, although – as file sizes can be up to 20 GB larger than the estimates given in the database listing after updates and day one patches have been applied – that means European players may need to free up around 120 GB to join Aloy on her sequel.

Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) US: 85.913 GB EU: 96.350 GB JP: TBD, Still Not Added to database

As yet, there's been no word – formal or otherwise – on the amount of space PS4 owners will need but, as always, we'll let you know just as soon as we do. The final PS5 file size, of course, will be officially confirmed when pre-loading commences, which is expected to be on or around February 11.

Did you catch the new trailer recently that featured the Horizon Forbidden West cast and shed new light on several characters, including Tilda?

"I really love playing manipulative people," said Carrie-Anne Moss who plays her. "I play this very interesting character named Tilda, who's quite a dynamic character. As an artist, there's a lot of freedom in doing something like this. You get to be in the moment, getting thrown direction by the director, getting to try it over and over again. Creatively, it was really fun.

"There's a lot of mystery to her; I don't want to say too much but she's an interesting character. I loved playing her."

ICYMI, Horizon Forbidden West may have leaked in its entirety . Images of what was purported to be the PS4 version of the game were posted to social media a few weeks back and despite the suppression of copyright strikes, rumor has is the leaked build of the game was "legitimate".

Not long to go now: Horizon Forbidden West is slated to release on February 18. In the meantime, Guerilla has been showing off plenty of details on its own terms, including details about the tribes of the Forbidden West .