Horizon Forbidden West stars Carrie Ann Moss and Angela Bassett in new roles

Horizon Forbidden West will star Carrie Ann Moss and Angela Bassett in new roles for the sequel.

Earlier today, a brand new story-focused trailer for Horizon Forbidden West debuted, showing Aloy's new friends and foes as she ventures west. Among these characters, as Game Informer revealed in an interview with Forbidden West narrative director Ben McCaw, are The Matrix's Carrie Ann Moss and Black Panther's Angela Bassett.

Bassett is going to be playing a newcomer called Regalla, who's actually one of Aloy's antagonists in Forbidden West, described as "driven by this hatred for the Carja tribe." The new trailer ended on the reveal of an enigmatic character, and McCaw confirms that this person, who's actually known as Tilda, is going to be played by Moss in the new game.

If you played Guerrilla's original 2017 game, you might be familiar with GAIA, the supercomputer AI that had a direct hand in the destruction (and restoration) of civilization. Tilda, Moss's character, is linked in some way to this super-AI, and McCaw describes her as "mysterious and complicated character with a special connection to the ancient past."

Elsewhere in the new trailer, we see The Wire's Lance Reddick returning as Sylens. Reddick's character is a familiar face from the original game, one that even helped out Aloy through her debut journey, but appeared to do something of a heel turn in the final moments of the game. In the Game Informer article, he's described by McCaw as having his "own agenda," which sounds pretty sinister.

There's now less than a month to go until Horizon Forbidden West finally arrives on February 18, launching for both PS4 and PS5.

