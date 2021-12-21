Horizon Forbidden West PS5 file size and pre-load date could've just been revealed

Horizon Forbidden West's file size might've just been revealed for the PS5 version of the new game.

Just below, you can see a tweet from PlayStation Game Size earlier today on December 21. According to the account, which trawls the PlayStation database for new uploads from publishers before they go live, the file size of Horizon Forbidden West stands at roughly 96GB in total, prior to any potential day one patch being involved.

🚨 Horizon Forbidden West (PS5)▶️ Download Size : 96.350 GB* (Without Day One Patch)* Some Games on Database Have Bigger Size Than on Console (10-20 GB) , Anyway Still +70 GB !🟩 Pre-Load : February 11🟫 Launch : February 18🟨 #PS5 #HorizonForbiddenWest🟧 @Guerrilla pic.twitter.com/f8g0GeD4DPDecember 21, 2021 See more

However, as the Twitter account notes, there's a fair bit of leeway in the database entries. For example, it's not uncommon for games on PS4 and PS5 to be up to 20GB bigger than they are on the backend database, so Horizon Forbidden West could well end up being north of 110GB, if it is significantly bigger on PS5 than it is on the database.

Elsewhere, the database apparently reveals when pre-loads go live for certain games. In this case, as PlayStation Game Size points out through the tweet, Horizon Forbidden West's pre-load period will apparently commence on February 11, giving users roughly a week to install the game before it launches. Given its fairly gargantuan file size, this is surely a big relief for many PlayStation users out there.

Horizon Forbidden West looks like it's shaping up to be one of 2022's greatest PS5 exclusives when it launches on February 18. Guerrilla Games' sequel is launching into an absolutely stacked month, mind you, comprised of the likes of Sifu, Elden Ring, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, Dying Light 2, and more, but even then, it's certainly one that has the potential to stand out from the crowd.

