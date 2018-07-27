Here’s when Maggie is leaving The Walking Dead season 9 – and if she’ll be back

The Walking Dead season 9 is undergoing a fair few changes, to put it mildly. Not only is there a new villain on the way, but both Rick and Maggie are departing the show very, very soon. We’ve heard plenty about Andrew Lincoln saying his goodbyes but, as of yet, very little from Lauren Cohan – until now. She’s even gone as far as revealing the exact episode in which her character her potentially leaves, and if she’s planning on returning to the AMC series in the future. If you don’t want to know specifics then turn away now!

“I’m in the first six episodes of the show, and then a lot happens in the sixth episode of the show,” Cohan ominously tells People magazine (via ComicBook.com), indicating that either (or perhaps both) Rick or Maggie will leave due to events that transpire in that episode.

But will Maggie end up returning down the line or will she join the legions of undead – which, after being pregnant for seemingly time eternal would be a particularly hard pill to swallow – come episode six? I don’t want to speak too soon but we might actually get a semblance of a happy ending on the show, as Cohan unequivocally explains to EW that “Maggie’s story is open-ended.”

Either way, the times are a-changing in The Walking Dead. Needless to say, the opening six episodes will be well worth watching just to see how two of the show’s longest-serving stalwarts bow out. What do you reckon? In a pile of bullets? As a bunch of brains? Or maybe, just maybe, riding off into the sunset?