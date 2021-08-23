Here's how much better the Crysis trilogy looks on PS5 compared to PS3

Crysis Remastered Trilogy has debuted an official comparison video showing the remasters running on PS5 side-by-side against the original games on PS3.

As you might expect, the video highlights some pretty dramatic visual and performance improvements in the remasters, making the original PS3 games look dated in comparison, which is something my 17-year-old self could've never imagined.

In general, all three Crysis games included in the trilogy are going to look noticeably clearer, smoother, and more vibrant, but today's comparison video also highlights some of the more advanced visual changes the remasters will introduce. Of course, being remasters and not full-on remakes, the games' foundations will be roughly the same, but Crytek and Saber Interactive have made some tweaks to the lighting that really stand out in certain scenes. For example, the train crash takes on a much darker, redder tone in the PS5 remaster compared to the murkier, more orange aesthetic from the PS3 original.

Crytek released Crysis Remastered late last year for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One, and it wasn't long before the studio announced that the entire remastered trilogy would launch sometime this year. Both Crysis Remastered and the upcoming trilogy are playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X via backwards compatibility.

Crysis Remastered Trilogy doesn't have a firm release date just yet. The last we heard it was due to launch in Fall 2021, but this latest trailer only says it's "coming soon." Here's hoping that doesn't mean a delay is incoming.

