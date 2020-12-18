Henry Cavill upgrades his PC with the hard-to-find NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090

A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) A photo posted by on

The Witcher star and well-known gamer Henry Cavill is upgrading his PC gaming setup with the elusive NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card, according to a post from the actor himself.

Cavill took to Instagram to share a picture of his in-progress build, writing "My Christmas break is creeping ever closer and I have some projects to attend to. The second one is definitely the Christmas tree..." As we previously reported , Cavill was working on his gaming PC back in July, when he installed an Asus GeForce RTX 2090 graphics card. This was before the launch of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090, which is widely considered to be the fastest consumer graphics card out there. It's also nearly impossible to find in stock, so if you're in the market for one check out where to buy an RTX 3090 to see if you can snag one.

It seems Cavill's injury sustained from filming The Witcher season 2 has given the actor plenty of time to work on upgrading his PC build. Cavill reportedly injured himself swinging axes while suspended 20-feet in the air in a safety harness, which is definitely the coolest injury story I've heard yet. While I'm sure he's bummed he can't continue work on The Witcher season 2 , his recent post is proof he's making the most of the downtime. Kudos to prioritizing the PC over the Christmas tree.

We already know Cavill is a gamer, but it's unclear what he's going to play on his freshly-built PC. My money is on Cyberpunk 2077 , but I'm willing to take bets on other titles.