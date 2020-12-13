Henry Cavill injures himself filming The Witcher season 2

Henry Cavill has reportedly been injured filming Netflix's The Witcher season 2 .

Allegedly injuring himself on an assault course "involving swinging axes" where he'd been "20ft high in trees and on a safety harness" at Arborfield Studios, The Sun reports that Cavill has now been advised to rest, consequently "mess[ing] up the filming schedule".

"The filming has been hit because of what happened to Henry. He was on an assault course and injured his leg," a source told The Sun. "He just suddenly pulled up and was clearly in a lot of pain. It wasn't clear if an object had hit his leg or it was some sort of hamstring or muscle injury.

"It wasn't bad enough to need an ambulance but it's messed up the filming schedule as he can't walk properly," the source added. "He has to wear heavy armour in the scenes and he just wouldn't be able to do it with his leg injury."

It's the second time in recent weeks production has drawn to a stop. Just a month ago, filming was halted when more positive Covid-19 cases were confirmed on set , but filming had reportedly started up again after the team got the all-clear.

No delays have been announced and The Witcher season 2 is still set to hit Netflix in 2021 – in a Reddit AMA earlier this year, showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich wrote: "We don't yet have a target launch date for season 2, past 2021... We don't want to rush the product.”

In related news, new public casting calls recently offered a glimpse of what we might expect from The Witcher prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin. Though the calls stopped short of revealing names, we did learn that producers are looking for performers for two unconfirmed characters, codenamed G and Z respectively, and the casting agent is keen to welcome actors with similar disabilities to that of the characters themselves.

We learned that The Witcher was getting a live-action prequel back in July . Set 1,200 years before the adventures of Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer on The Continent, The Witcher: Blood Origin will chart the origins of the very first Witcher. The Witcher Netflix series showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich also on board as executive producer, and the show is expected to run as a six-part limited series.