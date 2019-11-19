Henry Cavill says he’s still playing Superman

Henry Cavill says he is still playing Superman, revealing in a recent interview that he’s “not given up the role” despite reports and rumours to the contrary.

“I’m not just going to sit quietly in the dark as all this stuff is going on,” Cavill told Men’s Health, referring to suggestions that he was stepping down from dishing out his own brand of Truth, Justice, and the American Way. “I’ve not given up the role.”

Cavill even hints at appearing in a future movie as the Man of Steel: “There’s a lot I have to give for Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of real, true depths to the honesty of the character I want to get into. I want to reflect the comic books. That’s important to me. There’s a lot of justice to be done for Superman. The status is: You’ll see.”

The actor, who will soon star as Geralt in the Witcher Netflix series, also appraised some of his more recent DCEU efforts. He called Man of Steel “a great starting point… I don’t think I’d change anything,” while Batman v Superman was “very much a Batman movie.” On Justice League – a movie that has seen co-stars Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot call for the alternate Snyder Cut to be released – he was less kind: “It didn’t work.”

The future for Superman, though, could be bright – and it’s certainly looking like Cavill’s role to give up. He says, “the cape is in the closet. It’s still mine.”

Who’s going to tell him otherwise?

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's our newly-updated list of the best superhero movies, ranked!