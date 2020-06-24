Henry Cavill hopes to keep playing Superman for "years to come"

Henry Cavill sees the role of Superman as a responsibility, and one he's glad to take on for the foreseeable future.

Speaking to Variety , the actor explained what it's like playing such an icon. "With a character like that, you carry the mantle with you off set. And it becomes part of your public representation. When you meet children, children don’t necessarily see me as Henry Cavill, but they might see Superman, and there's a responsibility which comes with that. Because it’s such a wonderful character, it's actually a responsibility I'm happy to have, and I hope that I get to play more of Superman in years to come," he said.

Cavill first donned the famous Superman suit in 2013's Man of Steel, then reprised the role in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017's Justice League. We should be seeing more of Cavill's Superman in the upcoming Justice League Snyder Cut , which premieres on HBO Max in 2021.

GamesRadar+ recently reported about Cavill returning as Superman in an undisclosed DC movie, but we haven't seen any developments since. All we know right now is that it's reportedly not Man of Steel 2, nor is it related to the Snyder Cut.

At 37, Cavill is certainly young enough for many more appearances as the Man of Steel. He's currently busy playing Geralt on The Witcher season 2 , which resumes filming in August following a halt in production due to coronavirus. The actor has previously made clear that he's open to playing both Superman and Geralt at the same time, so it sounds like the ball's firmly in WB's court here.