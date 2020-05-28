Henry Cavill in talks to reprise Superman role in upcoming DC movie

Henry Cavill is reportedly in talks to once again don the Superman cape in an undisclosed DC project.

According to Deadline, a Man of Steel sequel currently is not in the cards, and Cavill's role as Superman could take on any number of forms. It is being reported that the DC movie won't be a standalone Superman flick, but could feature the caped hero in some sort of cameo role. Apparently, it's not Wonder Woman 1984, The Suicide Squad, or The Batman. And as reported by Variety, who backed up Deadline's report with their own sources, it's not the Justice League Snyder cut coming to HBO Max.

Among the DC projects that could see Cavill as Superman are Shazam 2, Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, or even Aquaman 2. Those movies will reportedly take top priority once filming and production schedules can resume after restrictions concerning the coronavirus pandemic are lifted.

Cavill had previously signaled he wasn't ready to retire the blue and red spandex, telling a roundtable we attended not to worry about his role as Geralt in The Witcher Netflix series conflicting with his role as Clark Kent.

"You’ve got to keep in mind that regardless of what movies I’ll be doing over the next few years, you can fit two projects into one year," Cavill replied when asked about his potential future as Superman. Asked more directly where there was still "hope" for his return as Superman, Cavill replied, "I mean, that’s what [the S] stands for, right?"

