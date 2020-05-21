Here’s what the Justice League cast have to say about the Snyder Cut announcement

The internet was broken by the shock Justice League Snyder Cut announcement – but what about the people set to appear in front of the camera next year on HBO Max? They’ve had their say and are united in offering out their thanks to the fans who made it possible.

Superman himself, Henry Cavill, (who also appeared alongside Zack Snyder on his Vero stream during the announcement) took to Instagram to share his response.

“Ladies and Gents, it finally happened. The Snyder Cut will be out next year! Now, I know there have been two camps over the whole Snyder Cut thing and whether it will ever happen for a while. Just remember, we all get to have more Justice League now, it's a win win. So, be nice to each other. Big congratulations to you, Mr Snyder!”

Ray Fisher even made his inaugural Instagram post to react to the news. So you know it’s a big deal. “For those who fought. For those who believed. Thank you,” the Cyborg actor said.

Aquaman actor Jason Momoa added, “You’re welcome. Justice served. All my aloha to everyone who made this happen. All the fans. We love you.”

Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller and Ben Affleck still maintain radio silence on the Snyder Cut, though Deathstroke actor Joe Manganiello has stoked fan fires some more by teasing Snyder’s original idea for a post-credits scene, one that could involve Affleck's Batman.