Hawkeye directors might have confirmed Hailee Steinfeld is in the series

Hawkeye – Jeremy Renner’s sharpshooting archer Avenger – is set for his own Disney Plus spinoff, joining the likes of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Kate Bishop, his protégé in the comics, will most likely be appearing – and rumours have been swirling that Hailee Steinfeld could be portraying the character.

Now, thanks to directors Bert & Bertie, who are set to helm some episodes of the series we might have gotten our best indication yet that Steinfeld will be in the series. The director duo recently followed Renner and Steinfeld on Instagram, which might seem like nothing important – but does give some credence to the speculation, with multiple outlets picking up on the story.

Steinfeld was reported to be in talks to take on the role of Bishop back in September 2019, so it does seem like a big coincidence that Bert & Bertie should follow her and Renner now if she isn’t set to appear in the series. Of course, it’s entirely possible Steinfeld could be playing another character – or that Bert & Bertie just felt like following her, and she isn’t in Hawkeye at all.

The actress is no stranger to the superhero genre after voicing Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. She has also appeared in Transformers spinoff Bumblebee and the Apple TV Plus series Dickinson.

We don’t know much about the Hawkeye series yet, but in the comics, Bishop eventually took on the Hawkeye mantle – so it seems likely this could happen in the series, especially considering that Hawkeye has a family (and a farm) to look after.

Hawkeye is set for an autumn 2021 release, which means we could potentially be getting WandaVision, The Eternals, Black Widow, Spider-Man 3, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Hawkeye next year. That’s shaping up to be quite the year-long Marvel marathon, with WandaVision kicking things off on January 15 2021.

