Halo Infinite Tenrai event and how to unlock the Samurai armor

The Halo Infinite Tenrai event will let you unlock the amazing looking Halo Infinite Samurai armor you might have seen in trailers. It's Yoroi Samurai Spartan armor to give it its full name, and it'll be unlockable during the special event when it launches. Here's what, and when, the Halo Infinite Tenrai event is, and how you can unlock that samurai armor.

Halo Infinite Tenrai event Yoroi armor unlock and times

(Image credit: Microsoft Game Studios)

The Halo Infinite Tenrai event will allow you to unlock the yoroi samurai armor currently sitting in your armor hall. It's not due to start however until November 23 so there's no point even thinking about trying to get it until then.

When the Tenrai event starts it will include a limited time Event Pass, and a special playlist that will let you earn a range of "Samurai-themed rewards". What this involves isn't clear but the chance to win the Halo samurai armor will come after the free reward period of the first week, where you can earn a range of Halo 20th anniversary themed cosmetics. Interestingly, the blog post announcing the Tenrai event states that it will come "following this free reward period", referring to the 20th anniversary stuff, suggesting that the Tenrai Season 1 opening event will be a buy-in, paid for thing.

While we don't have any more details other than the dates, given the game's current challenge-based unlock system for XP and battle pass progression, it seems likely that the armor will likely be unlocked via a similar system.

(Image credit: Microsoft Game Studios)

In case you're wondering what other Halo Infinite Season 1 rewards might be on the way, Xbox has teased a few things in the battle pass which you can see up there. This first season will run until May 22 and is promising "multiple in-game events with their own rewards and activities". And, most importantly, all your unlocks and progress will carry over from the beta to the full release.