Here’s a first look at Halloween Kills, the sequel to the 2018 revival

Jamie Lee Curtis has unveiled the first sliver of footage from Halloween Kills, the sequel to the Halloween revival that dragged the franchise kicking and screaming back into horror fan’s good books in 2018. And you’ll never guess which masked man is back for an eleventh stab at slicing up anyone who will get in his way...

‘Tis the season..... to start screaming. First look at the mayhem David has created for all of you. @halloweenmovie #halloweenkills #strodesstrong @universalpictures @miramax @blumhouse @halloweenmovie pic.twitter.com/klrpzk1YkgOctober 31, 2019

While the teaser doesn’t reveal too much, we’re given a look at a handful of out-of-context shots. There’s a man brandishing a baseball bat; another with a knife, while Judy Greer’s Karen looks over an unseen person in a hospital bed.

It’s Michael Myers’ presence, though, that cannot go unnoticed. Last year’s Halloween featured a post-credits scene that heavily suggested the iconic horror villain would return. Here, he's seen briefly at the beginning and a second time standing over a house that's caught ablaze, presumably the one from Halloween's final act. It’s only an all-too-brief taste of Myers – but we can expect plenty more to come judging by the buckets of blood over Curtis’ returning Laurie at the very end of the preview.

For those who still want to keep in the Halloween spirit despite it now being November, there’s a brief look at what appears to be a woman in a nurse costume firing a gun while a lone child goes trick-or-treating in another scene. Curtis even gives us a “Happy Halloween” for our troubles.

Halloween Kills will actually be the second movie in a planned trilogy. Releasing on October 16, 2020, it will be followed by the aptly-titled Halloween Ends a year later on October 15, 2021.

