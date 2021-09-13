Guardians of the Galaxy 3 could feature The Suicide Squad actors, James Gunn says

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 could include actors from The Suicide Squad, according to director James Gunn.

"That is a distinct possibility," Gunn said on Twitter, in response to a fan asking if any cast members from the DC movie would be invited to the Marvel threequel.

This isn't a huge surprise, as familiar faces often pop up in Gunn's movies – Michael Rooker and Sean Gunn both acted in Guardians of the Galaxy and its sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and also appeared in The Suicide Squad. Sylvester Stallone, who voices King Shark in the DC movie, had a role in Guardians of the Galaxy 2, and Mantis actor Pom Klementieff had a cameo in The Suicide Squad in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment.

As for who might be appearing in Guardians of the Galaxy 3, the list is huge. The Suicide Squad's cast includes, deep breath: Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, John Cena, Idris Elba, Joel Kinnaman, Nathan Fillion, Jai Courtney, Flula Borg, Pete Davidson, Mayling Ng, Jennifer Holland, Stephen Blakehart, Steve Agee, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchoir, Tinashe Kajese-Bolden, and Peter Capaldi.

Not much is known about the plot of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 just yet, though we do know it will likely be the final installment in the series, with Gunn confirming on Twitter: "I'm planning on it being my last." There is The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special in the works, though, as well as a Groot Disney Plus show.

The next Gunn project to hit our screens will be Peacemaker, a spinoff TV series on HBO Max about Cena's The Suicide Squad character. It's due to arrive this January.

Until then, check out how to watch Marvel movies in order to get up to speed on the MCU.