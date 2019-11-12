GTA 5 Peyote Plant locations guide

Things start to get weird when you track down the GTA 5 peyote plant collectibles hidden around the map, as eating them will cause you to hallucinate and send you tripping into the form of an animal. Some of these cacti in GTA 5 will convert you into a bird, while others will make you a cat, dog, or a variety of other four-legged or aquatic creatures. One thing to bear in mind is that until your collection of GTA 5 peyote plants is completed, you'll only get one use out of each collectible – so make a backup save before you start harvesting them if you want more than a single attempt at unleashing your inner beast.

There are 27 of these GTA 5 peyote plant locations to find in total, and their small size means that you're unlikely to stumble across them by accident – fret not though, as we have all the information you need to go on 'spiritual quests' over Los Santos and Blaine County. A separate set of GTA Online peyote plants have also been added to the online world, so if you're looking for those then check out our separate guide.

Do you want more? Then why not check out the video below on how to play as an animal in GTA 5. No, really...

Important Note

While collecting peyote plants, it's possible that the in-game counter may glitch and display one less than you've actually found, which seems to happen if you die while on your search. If you find yourself in this situation, return to the peyote plant in Raton Canyon overlooking the Alamo Sea (#8 in our guide) to find that it should have respawned, allowing you to eat it again and correct your counter. [UPDATE - this issue should now have been fixed with a patch.]

