Great Scott, Forza Horizon 5 gets the Back to the Future car

Forza Horizon 5 is adding the Back to the Future car - the DeLorean DMC-12 to the first week of the Festival Playlist.

Announced via the official Forza Horizon Twitter account , the tweet featured a video of the classic 80s car in action with the caption: "Extremely excited to share that the dream of the '80s, the Delorean DMC-12, will be available in the first week of the Festival Playlist in #ForzaHorizon5."

Extremely excited to share that the dream of the '80s, the Delorean DMC-12, will be available in the first week of the Festival Playlist in #ForzaHorizon5 pic.twitter.com/txkonJDsD6October 5, 2021 See more

The DeLorean will be available to unlock during the first week of Forza Horizon 5’s Festival Playlist - which is an interface within Forza Horizon 5 that displays a player’s progress as well as any news, updates, challenges, and rewards that are up for grabs that season.

More details about the new Festival Playlist were given during the latest episode of Forza Horizon 5: Let’s ¡Go! As well as more footage of the Delorean and a bit of background as to how it made its way into the racing game. Mike Brown, the creative director at Playground games said during the livestream that "it’s almost certainly the most requested car we’ve ever had."

There have been tonnes of other details revealed about the game ahead of its release including Forza Horizon 5 PC requirements which Playground games has organized into three categories: minimum specs, recommended specs, and ideal specs so that all players will be able to make the most of Forza Horizon 5 when it releases.

Forza Horizon 5 is set to release on November 9, 2021, exclusively on PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S . Players will be able to claim their Delorean DMC-12 reward during the Summer season of Series 1 of the Festival Playlist.