Forza Horizon 5 system requirements have been confirmed

The Forza Horizon 5 PC requirements have been revealed ahead of the game’s release in November.

Shared via the Forza Horizon official Twitter account , the tweet read: "You've asked us, what does it take to run #ForzaHorizon5 on PC? So today, we're sharing our PC specs as well as details on supported peripherals, graphics options, and much more."

The PC requirements have been split up into three different categories: Minimum specs, recommended specs, and ideal specs. If you’re hoping to play Forza Horizon 5 in the best way possible you’re going to need the likes of a Radeon RX 6800 / NVIDIA GTX 3080 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 110GB SSD space. You can see the full list of specs below.

Minimum specs

OS: Windows 10 - November 2019 update

Windows 10 - November 2019 update CPU (AMD): Ryzen 3 1200

Ryzen 3 1200 CPU (NVIDIA): Intel i5-4460

Intel i5-4460 GPU (AMD): Radeon RX 470

Radeon RX 470 GPU (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GTX 970

NVIDIA GTX 970 VRAM: 4GB

4GB RAM: 8GB

8GB HDD: 110 GB

Recommended specs

OS: Windows 10 - November 2019 update

Windows 10 - November 2019 update CPU (AMD): Ryzen 5 1500X

Ryzen 5 1500X CPU (NVIDIA): Intel i5-8400

Intel i5-8400 GPU (AMD): Radeon RX 590

Radeon RX 590 GPU (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GTX 1070

NVIDIA GTX 1070 VRAM: 8GB

8GB RAM: 16GB

16GB HDD: 110 GB

Ideal specs

OS: Windows 10 - November 2019 update

Windows 10 - November 2019 update CPU (AMD): Ryzen 7 3800XT

Ryzen 7 3800XT CPU (NVIDIA): Intel i7-10700K

Intel i7-10700K GPU (AMD): Radeon RX 6800 XT

Radeon RX 6800 XT GPU (NVIDIA): NVIDIA RTX 3080

NVIDIA RTX 3080 VRAM (AMD): 16GB

16GB VRAM (NVIDIA): 10GB

10GB RAM: 16GB

16GB HDD: 110 GB

Playground Games may have released the PC requirements for Forza Horizon 5 today, however, the game isn’t out until November 9, 2021. In this installment of the racing franchise, players are transported to vibrant Mexico where they’ll race through sandy beaches, iconic cities, and other historical landmarks.

In a blog post accompanying the PC requirements, the game's developer gives a little more of an insight into the kind of things players can expect from the new Forza game. PC players will apparently be able to "unlock the framerate, crank up the visuals to 4K, enable HDR for more luminous lighting, or expand the field-of-view."

Haptic feedback on the Xbox Wireless controller is also supported by every version of Forza Horizon 5, including with Steam for the first time. Finally, the developer has pleased car fanatics everywhere by bringing raytracing into Forzavista, the car exploration mode.