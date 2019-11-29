Grab the Razer DeathAdder Elite and Razer Naga Trinity for their lowest ever price

A good mouse can really evaluate your PC game, and this Black Friday there are some truly amazing deals on Razer's gaming mouse range. You can get the DeathAdder Elite gaming mouse that's currently on offer for just £35 (saving you £34.99) on Amazon. And the Razer goodness doesn't stop there. Oh, no. Another amazing mouse is also on sale with the Razer Naga Trinity going for just £49.99 (saving you a hearty £50).

The Razer DeathAdder Elite took our top spot our best gaming mouse list since we thought it was the best overall gaming mouse on the market. It earned its place thanks to its reliable DPI optical sensor and comfortable shape. With an ergonomic design complete with textured rubber side grips and Razer's mechanical mouse switches, the DeathAdder makes for a fantastic addition to any PC setup, and it's a great affordable option this Black Friday.

The Razer Naga Trinity also makes an appearance in our best gaming mouse list and we thought it makes for the perfect fit for those who love to get stuck into MMOs and strategy games, thanks to its customisation options. Fitted with a rather impressive 19 thumb buttons for all your action bar needs, it makes navigating an MMO like World of Warcraft a breeze. While the Naga Trinity is usually a lot more dear in price compared to others in Razer's range, this deal cuts down the price sizeably, so it's a great time to snap it up if you've had your eye on this one.

