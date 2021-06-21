GOG Summer Sale partners with Retro Gamer to highlight 17 retro games going cheap

The GOG Summer Sale is currently live, and there are some retro games going cheap.

With Amazon's big sale currently offering the likes of Prime Day PS5 deals and Prime Day TV deals, there's another sale going on over at GOG. CD Projekt's digital storefront is currently running its GOG Summer Sale and has a number of titles going fairly cheap. And what's more, our sister site Retro Gamer has partnered with the store to provide a list of retro games during the GOG Summer Sale.

Some of the deals you can expect to see on the list are Tomb Raider 1, 2, and 3 for $1.38, Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition for $4.99, The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition at $3.49, Metal Gear Solid for $8.15, and last years Streets of Rage 4 at 40% off, knocking it to $19.09. There are more titles available from Retro Gamer's list, so be sure to head over and check out all 17 available titles as part of the GOG Summer Sale.

Just a reminder that the @GOGcom summer sale is on. With picked some personal favourites that are all currently discounted. https://t.co/kSZMwDE6j5June 15, 2021 See more

The GOG Summer Sale has been going on since June 9 and will come to an end on June 28. GOG currently has titles such as Cyberpunk 2077 at nearly 50% off, the recently updated No Man's Sky, Warhorse Studios' Kingdom Come Deliverance, The Outer Worlds which has just had a sequel confirmed, and numerous other titles with price reductions. In fact, GOG has over 3400 titles currently on sale, and when purchasing games from the digital storefront, the customer receives a DRM-free version of the product so that they should never be locked out of their purchased games. Games are tied to the user's account on the site and can be downloaded once purchased.

Retro Gamer is a British video game magazine that is dedicated to retro gaming, providing the reader with news, interviews, and even features exploring a game's history. In May's issue, R-Type Final 2 was the cover game and features an interview with developer Granzella’s founder, Kazuma Kujo about the new game.

