Sony delays Ghostbusters, Morbius, Uncharted until 2021 due to coronavirus concerns

Sony has delayed a slew of high-profile theatrical releases in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Among the delayed titles are Ghostbusters: Afterlife , Marvel's Morbius , and the Uncharted movie , which each have new 2021 release dates.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife has been pushed from its July 2020 release all the way to March 5, 2021. Morbius has also been dealt a substantial delay, from July 2020 to March 19, 2021.

We've known about an Uncharted delay from previous reports, but now it's official: Tom Holland's Uncharted movie has been delayed from March 2021 to October 8, 2021. Sadly, this comes just as things were starting to turn around for the perpetually unlucky project - Antonio Banderas just recently joined the cast and a new director came on board.

The rest of the affected movies are Greyhound (June 12, 2020 to TBD), Fatherhood (October 23, 2020 to January 15, 2021), Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (August 7, 2020 to January 15, 2021), and an untitled Marvel project (October 8, 2021 to TBD).

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to cause delays to movies and TV shows, it's no surprise to see Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Morbius slipping from their July release dates. But it's unnerving to see movies like Uncharted and the untitled Marvel project, which were scheduled for 2021 already, pushed even further back.