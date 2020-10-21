Ghost of Tsushima sequel may be hinted at in a recent Sucker Punch job listing

A Sucker Punch job listing has surfaced which could be hinting at a potential Ghost of Tsushima sequel.

The job posting from Sucker Punch calls for a narrative writer to join its writing team to "help create engaging narrative content for our upcoming projects," with a knowledge of writing character-driven stories within an "AAA open-world game". What stands out the most, though, is that one of the job requirements lists "a desire to write stories set in feudal Japan", with an added plus of "having a knowledge of feudal Japanese history." Both seemingly hint that another Ghost of Tsushima project is in the works.

Ghost of Tsushima is set in feudal Japan in the late 13th century, so having a knowledge of the time period and a desire to write about it does appear to suggest it's related. The list of tasks the narrative writer would be taking on and the mention of an open-world setting does also fall in line with the Ghost of the Tsushima. Of course, it could either be a direct sequel, or a new project set in the same world. While we have no way of knowing for certain just yet, it does seem quite safe to assume we'll be seeing more Ghost of Tsushima in the future.

Developer Sucker Punch recently announced that Ghost of Tsushima will be playable at 60fps on the PS5 using the next-gen console's Game Boost feature. The latest 1.1 update for the adventure also went live last week on October 16, bringing in New Game Plus and the Ghost of Tsushima: Legends online co-op mode . While you could already pet foxes, the update has the added bonus of giving you the blessing that is the ability to recruit dogs by petting them .

