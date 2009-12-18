Get your picture with a life-size Dalek at the SFX Weekender

Ever wanted to star in Doctor Who? If you’re anything like us of course you have. But if you share our utter and complete inability to act this is the closest you’ll probably ever get, as a fleet of life-size Daleks and weeping angels from legendary new Who episode “Blink” will be terrorizing the SFX Weekender .

And the best part is thisplanetearth will be at the SFX Weekender, taking place in Camber Sands, East Sussex from 5-6 February 2010. They’ll be setting up shop in the Main Void, where you can have your picture taken with a replica new series Dalek and exclusive life-size weeping angel, or put your money on the table and take one of their flawless creations home. We can’t think of a better guard dog or scarecrow or, if you’re feeling mischievous, a better way to terrify an impressionable young ‘un

Remember the SFX Weekender is two days of non-stop excitement. The first fan event of its kind in the UK packed with big name guests, panels and Q&As galore, not to mention the enchanting Imaginarium funfair, magical Maskerade ball and the epic SFX Sci-fi Awards show 2010. Tickets are going fast but the final few are still available, head over to www.sfxweekender.com for all the information. It’s just what the Doctor ordered.