Get these colorful Xbox controllers for up to 20% off in Walmart’s Cyber Monday sales

Controllers as fashion statements is something we can get behind. Thank goodness, then, for Walmart's explosion of color in its Xbox controller discounts, including the Pulse Red variant for just $49.00 this Cyber Monday. That's $15 off an accessory that, from our experience, rarely gets a discount in the color you want. So act fast, as the last of the Cyber Monday gaming deals are slowly evaporating.

Even if your Cyber Monday Xbox Series X hunt continues in vain, you can at least make sure you have an official Microsoft controller at hand. It's multi-functional, too. They work on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Windows 10 PC (wirelessly via Bluetooth), and feature a 3.5mm audio headset jack so you can plug in your favorite headset. If you've snapped up that incredible Game Pass Ultimate deal from earlier, you can rest easy in the knowledge that you can make full use of your new controller across multiple platforms and 2021's best titles.

As for those designs currently on offer, you've got the Pulse Red and Electric Volt down to $49, while the Shock Blue is still available ($59.99), but not at its Black Friday low, sadly. Robot White, similarly, is $54.99. Scroll down for more on those.

Xbox Wireless Controller - Electric Volt | $59.00 Xbox Wireless Controller - Electric Volt | $59.00 $49.00 at Walmart

Save $10 - It's not quite Pikachu-themed but, hey, it's close enough.

Xbox Wireless Controller - Pulse Red | $64.99 Xbox Wireless Controller - Pulse Red | $64.99 $49.00 at Walmart

Save $15.99 - We're not quite sure what the 'pulse' means, but it sure is red. We're getting big OG Gears of War vibes from this bad boy.

Xbox Wireless Controller - Shock Blue | $59.00 at Walmart Xbox Wireless Controller - Shock Blue | $59.00 at Walmart

This was on sale before Cyber Monday but, for now, doesn't have a discount to its name. Still, the option is there if you want it. It sure is a looker.

Xbox Wireless Controller - Robot White | $59.88 Xbox Wireless Controller - Robot White | $59.88 $54.99 at Walmart

Save $4.89 - A slight discount for a classic design. If the rest are a little too colorful for your tastes, you can't go wrong with this as a second controller.

So, that's your new controller sorted. You'll need a headset next, and these are the pick of the bunch so far on Cyber Monday.

