Get the very best free antivirus software with this Bitdefender download and protect your devices

No matter what's going on, we always need free antivirus software. Computer viruses and other digital nasties are still out there, so being able to defend yourself against them is never a bad idea.

Best free antivirus: Bitdefender Free

Which one should you choose, then? There are plenty of options, but Bitdefender has one of the best free antivirus offerings right now. To begin with, it's a relatively small file that's quick to install. Unlike a lot of the competition, it won't slow down your PC all that much either - a major selling point is the claim that there are "no time-consuming scans, no sudden lag, no ads out of the blue". Considering how invasive other antivirus programs can be, that's appealing. And although this free version of Bitdefender is more basic than paid alternatives (obviously), it still has 'real-time threat detection', anti-phishing, anti-fraud, and scans to remove harmful programs, viruses, Trojans, and more. To be honest, most people don't need a great deal more.

Free antivirus software

