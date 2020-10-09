How to find Genshin Impact Anemoculus and please the Statues of the Seven

Collecting Genshin Impact Anemoculus is an important task for all Genshin Impact players. Finding and offering them to Statues of the Seven will grant you higher stamina, adventure experience, Primogems and Anemo Sigils.

However, searching for Anemoculi can be a daunting task. You will encounter many of them by chance, but since there are 65 different Anemoculus locations in total it’s difficult to find them all without any help. To help you complete your collection, we divided the Genshin Impact map into four regions, with all the Anemoculus locations, plus a short description on how to find each one of them.

You can start your search for Anemoculi almost as soon as you begin the game. However, you will only be able to access every Anemoculus location after you reach the third part of the prologue. Finally, keep in mind that a four-pointed white star will pop up on the map whenever you’re near an Anemoculus. Together with the numbers on our maps, this should help you find the right search area. Some Anemoculi are then easily discovered, but others are very well-hidden.

Good luck!

Anemoculus Locations: Lower East

1. If you come from the direction of Mondstadt, you will see two trees on your right hand. The Anemoculus is flowing in the air between the trees. Jump from the rock nearby while using your glider to get it.

2. If you’re following the road from Mondstadt, you will see some ruins in front of you and the giant tree on your right (a fair distance away). Walk towards the giant tree until you see a small line of trees on lower ground. Walk around the leftmost tree, and you will find the Anemoculus hidden between its leaves.

3. Turn your back to the giant tree and the Statue of the Seven and you will see the Anemoculus right in front of you, on the opposite side of the road.

4. Walk close to the giant tree and look up; you will see the Anemoculus on one of its branches. Use your climbing ability to get it.

5. See the large pillar with a chest on top of it? The Anemoculus is on the edge of the cliff right next to it.

6. Walk towards the windmill and the houses, the second house on the left has the Anemoculus floating on its roof. You can reach it by jumping from the cliff behind.

7. Walk to the edge of the cliff, you will easily spot the Anemoculus floating in the air. Use an Anemo skill on one of the Anemograna (the little sparkly creatures in the grass) to create a wind current. Double space to fly up and grab your Anemoculus.

8. The Anemoculus is floating high above the grass on your left hand if coming from the direction of Mondstadt. Use the Anemograna to grab it.

9. Follow the water, you will find the Anemoculus on the south side high above the riverbed. Climb the nearby pillar to glide down and get it.

10. Make sure you have activated the Statue of the Seven near the giant tree. You will see a large circle with a wind current. Use it to fly up, the Anemoculus is at the top of the current.

11. Climb the rock next to the enemy camp, you will find the Anemoculus on top.

12. It’s just below the edge of the cliff on your right side if coming from the direction of Mondstadt.

13. It’s floating high above the grass in an open field. Use the Anemograna to fly up and catch it.

14. When approaching the entrance of the temple, you will easily spot the Anemoculus on the right, floating between some trees.

15. Climb the rock formation, the Anemoculus is floating next to it.

16. Following the road to the south, the Anemoculus is on your right side, above the cliff. Use Anemograna to fly up and get it.

17. It’s floating high above the path between the lake and the wooden arena. You will need to climb a cliff (either side will do) to glide down and grab it.

18. The Anemoculus is placed on the crossed trees above the lake, but there is a barrier preventing you from reaching it. You can either complete the quest in this area or pass the barrier by gliding over it from the nearby cliff.

19. Walk up the stairs of the biggest hut. It’s inside.

20. You will see the Anemoculus on top of a large ruin. You can’t climb it, so get to the top of the cliff on the southeast, and glide down.

21. This one is easy to overlook as the Anemoculi symbol will not appear while you’re on the cliffs. The Anemoculus is all the way down on the small patch of grass next to the ocean.

22. You can only reach the island by gliding if you have very high stamina. If not, you can use Kaeya’s freezing skill on the water to walk there. The Anemoculus is on top of the portal. You can easily reach it by gliding from a nearby tree.

Anemoculus Locations: Upper East

23. The Anemoculus is easy to spot on a small pile of rocks.

24. It’s on top of the ancient ruin. Use gliding and climbing abilities to get there.

25. The Anemoculus is on top of the large ruin near the ocean. You can climb up to get it.

26. There are many cliffs in this area. Go to the foot of the highest one (on the west side) and find a pile of stones. They will look a bit differently from normal rocks. The Anemoculus is hidden beneath it. All you have to do is hit the stones (normal attack is enough) until they break.

27. Go to the beach and you will see a small island in the distance. Unless you have a lot of stamina, you will not be able to reach it by gliding or swimming. Instead, use Kaeya’s freezing skill to walk over the water. Once you’re on the island, go to the ruins on the east and use Anemograna to get the Anemoculus.

28. The Anemoculus is floating right next to the old tower.

29. Jump off the edge of the cliff and immediately turn around; the Anemoculus is floating just beneath the cliff’s edge.

30. The Anemoculus is floating near an enemy watchtower. You can reach it by gliding from the watchtower, or by using nearby Anemograna.

31. Go to the lower platforms near the water, west of the large cliff.

32. You can easily reach the island by gliding from a nearby Mondstadt tower. There, you will need to activate a wind monument, which will allow you to fly up and grab the Anemoculus.

33. You can easily reach the island from the cliffs or Mondstadt. Activate the wind monument to fly up and take the Anemoculus.

Anemoculus Locations: Upper West

34. Find the wind tunnel on the rock near the water. The Anemoculus is inside. Use a drop down attack to reach it from above.

35. When you reach the ruins, look for a broad staircase with a pile of loose stones next to it. Smash the stones (normal attack will do) to find a hidden area with the Anemoculus below.

36. You’ll see an area between two cliffs. Climb a cliffside and reach the Anemoculus by gliding down.

37. Find the pile of rocks stacked against a high cliff. It’s close to the water. Smash it to find the Anemoculus.

38. While walking southwards, you can see a low cliff that has a large tree at the end. The Anemoculus is hidden between its leaves.

39. Walk to the edge of the high cliff; it’s right in front of you.

40. You will see an enemy camp between some cliffs. At the end of it you’ll find a pile of loose rocks. Destroy them (normal attack is enough) to get the Anemoculus underneath.

41. It’s next to the big blue slime.

42. Use the wind monument to activate a wind tunnel and fly up.

43. The Anemoculus is inside the tower ruin. You can get inside by gliding from a nearby cliff.

44. Look for the highest ruin. The Anemoculus is underneath its roof. Use the wind currents to fly up and get it.

45. Find the Anemoculus next to the large rock formation in the water. You can climb the rock and jump down.

46. See the circle-shaped ruins? Climb them to find the Anemoculus on top.

47. Look below the large rock formation with the ruins on top. You’ll see a lop-sided pillar; it’s right behind it.

48. You’ll see some lower platforms with ruins and a chest on it. Search for the cave-like entrance to the right; the Anemoculus is inside.

49. It’s floating above a guard. You can glide from a nearby ledge to grab it while avoiding the guard.

50. Use the wind currents to fly to the top of the ruin.

51. You can fly from the temple ruin or activate the wind tunnel nearby.

52. See the large tree near the wooden bridge? The Anemoculus is on one of its branches.

53. Look for a pillar, the Anemoculus is on top of it. Either climb up or glide down from the cliff nearby.

Anemoculus Locations: Lower West

54. The Anemoculus is high above the path towards Stormterror’s Lair. You can easily reach it by jumping from the cliff on the east side.

55. Climb the rocks west of the road as high as you can. Look down to see the Anemoculus near the edge of one of the highest cliffs.

56. You will find Anemograna next to some trees. Use the Anemograna to create a wind tunnel and float up to where the Anemoculus is.

57. Go to the cliffs west of the road. You will see several trees. One of the trees closest to the water contains an Anemoculus.

58. The Anemoculus is floating above a circle of small pillars, next to a high cliff. Jump of the cliff to get it.

59. There are three pillars; the Anemoculus is on top of the middle one. Shoot a fire arrow at the brambles to be able to climb it.

60. Glide down from the highest point of the cliff; immediately turn around and you’ll see the Anemoculus floating beneath the rock.

61. The Anemoculus is floating above the water, near the coast. You can use the nearby rock to glide down and grab it.

62. Go to the edge of the cliff facing Mondstadt. You can use the Anemograna to create a wind tunnel and get the Anemoculus.

63. Climb the large house from the front, the Anemoculus is on the roof.

64. This location will not show up if you’re on low ground. Go to the top of the cliff and activate the wind monument. You will then be able to create a wind tunnel that leads you towards the water, where the Anemoculus is located.

65. See the small island? The Anemoculus is on the east side, floating above the water. Glide towards it from a high cliff or use Kaeya’s freezing skill on the water.