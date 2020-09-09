Gears Tactics is coming to Xbox Series X and Series S on November 10

Gears Tactics is headed to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on November 10.

That makes it a launch title for the former two consoles, which Microsoft has confirmed will arrive the same day . Granted, Gears Tactics has been playable on PC since April, but November will bring your first chance to play it on console, so I think that still counts as an Xbox Series X launch game .

And in even bigger news...#GearsTactics comes to console on November 10. https://t.co/wRcrGWoFAKSeptember 9, 2020

Microsoft has repeatedly used Gears 5 as an example for the graphics and gameplay improvements possible for existing Xbox games running on Xbox Series X. We haven't gotten a look at how Gears Tactics will run on the new systems yet, but it looks quite lovely on a powerful PC.

Our own Josh West was largely positive on Gears Tactics in his review of the PC version, though he did point out some flaws in the story and encounter design that kept it from reaching its full potential.

"Even as Gears Tactics has you easing off the throttle of the thumbsticks, it's still a game of fluid motion and crisscrossing firing lines. Maneuvers may be executed with the click of a mouse rather than the tease of a trigger but it's no less engaging. You'll still find yourself in search of flanking routes, carving out holes in enemy lines with your Lancer, and locking yourself into waist-high cover to avoid returning enemy fire – the Locust as formidable a foe as ever."